Tempus AI Inc’s (TEM) Stock: A 2.80% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Tempus AI Inc (TEM) has gone up by 6.64% for the week, with a -9.48% drop in the past month and a 16.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.36% for TEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.80% for TEM’s stock, with a 14.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEM is 4.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TEM is 89.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEM on July 28, 2025 was 12.74M shares.

TEM stock’s latest price update

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM)’s stock price has plunge by -4.08%relation to previous closing price of $64.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tempus AI, Inc. (“Tempus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TEM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEM stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TEM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TEM in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEM reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for TEM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to TEM, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

TEM Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEM rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.23. In addition, Tempus AI Inc saw 62.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEM starting from Fukushima Ryan, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jul 07 ’25. After this action, Fukushima Ryan now owns 145,000 shares of Tempus AI Inc, valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempus AI Inc stands at -0.88%. The total capital return value is set at -0.59%.

Based on Tempus AI Inc (TEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-610.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempus AI Inc (TEM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.