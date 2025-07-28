TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has soared by 3.35% in relation to previous closing price of $10.0. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-08 that BEIJING, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended May 31, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TAL is at 0.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TAL is 445.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.74% of that float. The average trading volume for TAL on July 28, 2025 was 6.29M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

The stock of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has seen a -1.48% decrease in the past week, with a -4.22% drop in the past month, and a 12.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for TAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for TAL’s stock, with a -6.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11.54 based on the research report published on June 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $10.90. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TAL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 29th of the previous year.

TAL Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw -2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group ADR stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 2.28%, with 1.62% for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group ADR (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $132.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -22.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 60817.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.