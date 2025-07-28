Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.10% compared to its previous closing price of $5.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“Surf Air Mobility” or “the Company”), a leading regional air mobility platform, today announced six new charter broker and operator LOI agreements for the SurfOS software program. This new cohort of users expands interest in the Company’s SurfOS technology across a diverse cross-section of the private aviation industry, from regional and cargo operators to charter brokerages. These new agreements demonstrate meaningful progress.

Is It Worth Investing in Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SRFM is at 3.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SRFM is 19.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.07% of that float. The average trading volume for SRFM on July 28, 2025 was 7.80M shares.

SRFM’s Market Performance

SRFM stock saw an increase of 1.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 47.56% and a quarterly increase of 96.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.12% for Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.34% for SRFM’s stock, with a 48.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRFM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SRFM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SRFM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.25 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRFM reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for SRFM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SRFM, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

SRFM Trading at 36.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, as shares surge +59.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc saw 142.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Painter Tyler, who sold 22,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Painter Tyler now owns 182 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc, valued at $110,000 using the latest closing price.

Painter Tyler, the Director of Surf Air Mobility Inc, sold 18,583 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that Painter Tyler is holding 22,182 shares at $74,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc stands at -0.5%. The total capital return value is set at -3.36%.

Based on Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM), the company’s capital structure generated -0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-58.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.