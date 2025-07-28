Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) has surged by 11.15% when compared to previous closing price of $2.25, but the company has seen a 12.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its groundbreaking MAGiC Sweep™ catheter. MAGiC Sweep is the world’s first robotically navigated high-density electrophysiology (EP) mapping catheter, representing a significant advancement in the technology available to diagnose and treat complex arrhythmia patients.

Is It Worth Investing in Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STXS is 73.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of STXS was 266.66K shares.

STXS’s Market Performance

STXS stock saw an increase of 12.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.16% and a quarterly increase of 26.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Stereotaxis Inc (STXS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.20% for STXS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STXS stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for STXS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for STXS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $5 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STXS reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for STXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to STXS, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

STXS Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STXS rose by +12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Stereotaxis Inc saw 25.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STXS starting from Isaac Paul J, who purchased 38,000 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Isaac Paul J now owns 87,299 shares of Stereotaxis Inc, valued at $68,780 using the latest closing price.

Isaac Paul J, the Director of Stereotaxis Inc, purchased 23,299 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Isaac Paul J is holding 49,066 shares at $42,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.94% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stereotaxis Inc stands at -0.93%. The total capital return value is set at -1.21%. Equity return is now at value -179.82%, with -59.56% for asset returns.

Based on Stereotaxis Inc (STXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-23.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.