Stellantis N.V (STLA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) is above average at 5.19x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STLA is 1.92B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STLA on July 28, 2025 was 18.68M shares.

STLA stock’s latest price update

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has increased by 5.74% compared to its previous closing price of $9.58. However, the company has seen a 10.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that In the most recent trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $9.58, indicating a -7.35% shift from the previous trading day.

STLA’s Market Performance

Stellantis N.V (STLA) has seen a 10.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.74% gain in the past month and a 8.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for STLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.49% for STLA stock, with a simple moving average of -13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STLA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STLA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for STLA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11.75 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

STLA Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw -49.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 6.77%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.