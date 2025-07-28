Should You Invest in Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Now?

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WIT is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for WIT is 10.47B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume for WIT on July 28, 2025 was 5.64M shares.

WIT stock’s latest price update

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34% compared to its previous closing price of $2.94. However, the company has seen a -2.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $WIPRO #MDM–Wipro Limited today announced a multi-year strategic contract from Saudi Electric Company – National Grid SA.

WIT’s Market Performance

WIT’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly rise of 2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Wipro Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for WIT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.12% for the last 200 days.

WIT Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Wipro Ltd. ADR saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Ltd. ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 16.50%, with 10.71% for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $213.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.