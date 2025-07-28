Should You Invest in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Now?

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ANET is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ANET is 1.03B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ANET on July 28, 2025 was 9.61M shares.

ANET stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.90% in relation to its previous close of $114.28. However, the company has experienced a 3.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that An updated edition of the June 05, 2025 article. Fueled by widespread adoption, cloud computing has generated a significant buzz across the length and breadth of the business enterprise ecosystem.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has experienced a 3.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.51% rise in the past month, and a 48.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for ANET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.93% for ANET’s stock, with a 17.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANET reach a price target of $123, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for ANET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ANET, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 26th of the current year.

ANET Trading at 16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.84. In addition, Arista Networks Inc saw 41.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc stands at 0.41%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 33.68%, with 24.16% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.