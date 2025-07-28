Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.30% in relation to its previous close of $11.65. However, the company has experienced a 5.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-25 that Robotics is on the cusp of a revolutionary “iPhone moment,” driven by the accelerating progress in artificial intelligence (AI). This surge in AI research and development is profoundly affecting numerous emerging technologies, with robotics poised for a significant leap forward.

Is It Worth Investing in Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SERV is 2.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SERV is 42.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.14% of that float. On July 28, 2025, SERV’s average trading volume was 6.24M shares.

SERV’s Market Performance

SERV stock saw an increase of 5.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.96% and a quarterly increase of 79.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Serve Robotics Inc (SERV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.47% for SERV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SERV by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SERV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SERV reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SERV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2024.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SERV, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

SERV Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERV rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.08. In addition, Serve Robotics Inc saw 36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Read Brian, the Chief Financial Officer of Serve Robotics Inc, sold 1,291 shares at $10.83 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01 ’25, which means that Read Brian is holding 216,414 shares at $13,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.9% for the present operating margin

-1.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Serve Robotics Inc stands at -33.2%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -43.04%, with -39.25% for asset returns.

Based on Serve Robotics Inc (SERV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -177.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-37.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 357.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.