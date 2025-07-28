Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.91% in comparison to its previous close of $2.15, however, the company has experienced a -26.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-07-24 that Paris, France and Calabasas, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2025) – Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductors, and Swan Bitcoin, a premier Bitcoin wealth platform and institutional services provider, are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic Bitcoin Treasury Management Agreement.

Is It Worth Investing in Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SQNS is 24.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.12% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of SQNS was 4.15M shares.

SQNS’s Market Performance

SQNS’s stock has seen a -26.67% decrease for the week, with a 32.00% rise in the past month and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.63% for Sequans Communications S.A ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.74% for SQNS’s stock, with a -19.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQNS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SQNS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SQNS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3.03 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQNS reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for SQNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SQNS, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

SQNS Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.25%, as shares surge +48.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQNS fell by -26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5965. In addition, Sequans Communications S.A ADR saw 46.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.83% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sequans Communications S.A ADR stands at 1.58%. The total capital return value is set at 1.21%. Equity return is now at value 378.21%, with 58.24% for asset returns.

Based on Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $37.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.