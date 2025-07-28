SentinelOne Inc (S) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.46% in relation to its previous close of $19.47. However, the company has experienced a 8.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that SentinelOne jumped on rumors of a potential bid from Palo Alto Networks. A potential $10 billion acquisition by Palo Alto Networks would be a bonus to shareholders. SentinelOne is turning profitable, forecasting 22% sales growth and positive margins, yet trades at a significant discount to slower-growing peers.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for S is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for S is 300.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of S on July 28, 2025 was 6.40M shares.

S’s Market Performance

The stock of SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen a 8.61% increase in the past week, with a 10.26% rise in the past month, and a 8.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.38% for S stock, with a simple moving average of -9.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $24 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 29th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to S, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

S Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.39. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw -19.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -0.49%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -26.98%, with -18.17% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-238.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.