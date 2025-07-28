SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has seen a -4.12% decrease in the past week, with a -27.24% drop in the past month, and a 25.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.67% for LAES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.16% for LAES stock, with a simple moving average of 16.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -13.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LAES is 130.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAES on July 28, 2025 was 13.00M shares.

LAES stock’s latest price update

The stock of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) has decreased by -0.94% when compared to last closing price of $3.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Geneva, Switzerland, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a strategic investment in WISeSat.Space, the Swiss satellite technology venture of its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company. This investment aims to fuel the expansion of WISeSat’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and fast-track the commercialization of its groundbreaking post-quantum-ready space technology.

LAES Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAES fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +670.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, SEALSQ Corp saw 371.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.6% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for SEALSQ Corp stands at -1.93%. The total capital return value is set at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -52.38%, with -34.18% for asset returns.

Based on SEALSQ Corp (LAES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-15.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.