Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) has increased by 8.50% when compared to last closing price of $0.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-06-24 that RICHMOND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results From Registrational STAAR Study in Fabry Disease.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

SGMO has 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SGMO is 237.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGMO on July 28, 2025 was 5.27M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has seen a 28.47% increase in the past week, with a 14.01% rise in the past month, and a -19.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for SGMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.33% for SGMO’s stock, with a -43.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SGMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SGMO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

SGMO Trading at 25.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +16.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO rose by +27.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5235. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc saw 13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.29% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stands at -1.25%. The total capital return value is set at -2.24%. Equity return is now at value -262.12%, with -75.06% for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-89.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.