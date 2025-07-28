Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has plunge by -1.94%relation to previous closing price of $9.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that YARDLEY, Pa., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (“Smart Sand” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a special cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.10 per share, payable on August 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) is above average at 96.65x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SAND is 268.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAND on July 28, 2025 was 6.55M shares.

SAND’s Market Performance

SAND stock saw an increase of -3.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.59% and a quarterly increase of 10.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for SAND’s stock, with a 30.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAND reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for SAND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SAND, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SAND Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.66. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd saw 63.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 2.05%, with 1.55% for asset returns.

Based on Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $126.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.