Samsara Inc (IOT) Stock Faces 2.95% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Samsara Inc (IOT) has gone up by 4.76% for the week, with a 0.62% rise in the past month and a 1.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for IOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.72% for IOT’s stock, with a -11.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IOT is 243.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IOT on July 28, 2025 was 5.12M shares.

IOT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) has surged by 2.50% when compared to previous closing price of $38.99, but the company has seen a 4.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-25 that The technology space has seen major innovations that help organizations increase their efficiency and also made life easier. Demand for such services should stay buoyant as more businesses digitalize and adopt cloud software to improve their operations.

Analysts’ Opinion of IOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IOT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IOT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for IOT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $54 based on the research report published on June 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IOT reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for IOT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IOT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

IOT Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOT rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.54. In addition, Samsara Inc saw 12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOT starting from Biswas Sanjit, who sold 124,158 shares at the price of $37.88 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, Biswas Sanjit now owns 66,000 shares of Samsara Inc, valued at $4,702,689 using the latest closing price.

Biswas Sanjit, the CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER of Samsara Inc, sold 35,842 shares at $38.63 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Biswas Sanjit is holding 978,902 shares at $1,384,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Samsara Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -11.77%, with -6.32% for asset returns.

Based on Samsara Inc (IOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-164.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Samsara Inc (IOT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.