Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SAGE is 55.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAGE on July 28, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

SAGE stock’s latest price update

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.21% in relation to its previous close of $8.8. However, the company has experienced a -2.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that NEW YORK & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SAGE) to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SUPN). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Sage shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradable contingent value right collectively worth up to $3.50 per share in cash payable upon.

SAGE’s Market Performance

SAGE’s stock has fallen by -2.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.37% and a quarterly rise of 12.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for Sage Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.98% for SAGE stock, with a simple moving average of 23.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAGE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SAGE by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for SAGE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on March 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAGE reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SAGE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SAGE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

SAGE Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc saw -15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc stands at -7.48%. The total capital return value is set at -0.91%. Equity return is now at value -63.53%, with -57.29% for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-409.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.