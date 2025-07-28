Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) is 10.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RITM is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RITM is 527.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On July 28, 2025, RITM’s average trading volume was 4.27M shares.

RITM stock’s latest price update

RITM’s Market Performance

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a 2.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.68% gain in the past month and a 16.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for RITM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.63% for RITM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RITM reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for RITM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to RITM, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

RITM Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RITM starting from Rithm Capital Corp., who purchased 400,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Rithm Capital Corp. now owns 400,000 shares of Rithm Capital Corporation, valued at $10,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 9.36%, with 1.52% for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.