Richtech Robotics Inc’s (RR) Stock: A 3.09% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) has gone up by 1.01% for the week, with a 5.79% rise in the past month and a -8.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.48% for RR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for RR’s stock, with a 9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RR is -4.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RR is 70.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RR on July 28, 2025 was 10.44M shares.

RR stock’s latest price update

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR)'s stock price has plunge by -2.43%relation to previous closing price of $2.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RR reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for RR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

RR Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RR rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +180.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Richtech Robotics Inc saw 71.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RR starting from Zheng Phil, who sold 54,787 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Zheng Phil now owns 1,200,000 shares of Richtech Robotics Inc, valued at $138,611 using the latest closing price.

Zheng Phil, the Chief Operating Officer of Richtech Robotics Inc, sold 40,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03 ’25, which means that Zheng Phil is holding 1,254,787 shares at $99,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.89% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Richtech Robotics Inc stands at -2.81%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -37.39%, with -35.11% for asset returns.

Based on Richtech Robotics Inc (RR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -125.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 75.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.