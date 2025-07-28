Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

RVPH has 36-month beta value of -0.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RVPH is 60.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVPH on July 28, 2025 was 1.82M shares.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has plunge by 5.01%relation to previous closing price of $0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 25.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-26 that CUPERTINO, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering with existing and new healthcare focused institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) together with Series C warrants to purchase up to 20,000,000 shares of common stock (the “Series C Warrants”) and Series D warrants to purchase up to 20,000,000 shares of common stock (the “Series D Warrants”), at a combined offering price of $0.50 per share and accompanying warrants, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

RVPH’s Market Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) has experienced a 25.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.30% rise in the past month, and a -42.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.99% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.12% for RVPH stock, with a simple moving average of -57.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVPH reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for RVPH stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2023.

RVPH Trading at -24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +46.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH rose by +24.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4020. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc saw -57.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -34.16%. Equity return is now at value -916.17%, with -281.12% for asset returns.

Based on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -73.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1665.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-29.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.