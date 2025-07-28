ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RSLS is 2.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSLS on July 28, 2025 was 2.66M shares.

RSLS stock’s latest price update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS)’s stock price has dropped by -9.16% in relation to previous closing price of $2.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that Partial Adjournment for Proposal 2, Asset Sale Proposal, and Proposal 3, Charter Amendment Proposal; All Other Proposals Required for Merger Were Approved

RSLS’s Market Performance

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) has experienced a -22.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.81% rise in the past month, and a -73.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.45% for RSLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.13% for RSLS’s stock, with a -95.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -29.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.67%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -22.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc saw -99.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.93% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc stands at -0.48%. The total capital return value is set at -2.82%. Equity return is now at value -120.16%, with -47.07% for asset returns.

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -34.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.