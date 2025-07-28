Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) has jumped by 3.33% compared to previous close of $3.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -73.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: REPL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between November 22, 2024 and July 21, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 22, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REPL is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for REPL is 62.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REPL on July 28, 2025 was 3.93M shares.

REPL’s Market Performance

REPL’s stock has seen a -73.59% decrease for the week, with a -65.59% drop in the past month and a -64.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.04% for Replimune Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.30% for REPL’s stock, with a -70.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPL reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for REPL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to REPL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

REPL Trading at -64.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.44%, as shares sank -64.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -73.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Replimune Group Inc saw -68.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Astley-Sparke Philip, who sold 32,279 shares at the price of $8.06 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Astley-Sparke Philip now owns 1,405,071 shares of Replimune Group Inc, valued at $260,169 using the latest closing price.

Xynos Konstantinos, the Chief Medical Officer of Replimune Group Inc, sold 7,952 shares at $8.06 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Xynos Konstantinos is holding 146,933 shares at $64,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

The total capital return value is set at -0.47%. Equity return is now at value -62.58%, with -47.60% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-261.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.