Renovaro Inc (RENB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RENB is also noteworthy at 0.55.

The public float for RENB is 112.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on July 28, 2025 was 3.56M shares.

RENB stock’s latest price update

Renovaro Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.83% in relation to its previous close of $0.31. However, the company has experienced a 6.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Strategic IP expansion protects federated learning technology driving pharma partnerships, biosecurity initiatives, and precision medicine growth LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB), a precision-medicine technology company, today announced multiple U.S. patent allowances that significantly strengthen its competitive position in biomedical artificial intelligence. The new patents, including U.S. Application No.

RENB’s Market Performance

Renovaro Inc (RENB) has seen a 6.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.36% decline in the past month and a -12.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for RENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.91% for RENB’s stock, with a -48.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENB Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3029. In addition, Renovaro Inc saw -74.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENB starting from William Anderson Wittekind, who sold 1,114 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Jul 29 ’24. After this action, William Anderson Wittekind now owns 840,319 shares of Renovaro Inc, valued at $1,448 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-436.21% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Renovaro Inc stands at -369.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.89%. Equity return is now at value -67.13%, with -50.56% for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1674609.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -180.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-81.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 451.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Renovaro Inc (RENB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.