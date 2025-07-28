Real-Time Update: SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP) has seen a -4.24% decrease in the past week, with a 82.98% gain in the past month, and a 44.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.78% for SUGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.72% for SUGP’s stock, with a -10.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SU Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUGP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUGP is 3.29.

The public float for SUGP is 4.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUGP on July 28, 2025 was 4.29M shares.

SUGP stock’s latest price update

SU Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUGP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.15% compared to its previous closing price of $0.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that HONG KONG, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) (“SU Group” or the “Company”), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced it has been awarded the largest contract in the Company’s history, valued at HK$88.5 million (approximately US$11.3 million). The landmark contract involves the design, delivery, and integration of a full spectrum of security, monitoring, public address, and safety systems for a major hospital expansion and upgrade project in Hong Kong.

SUGP Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.53%, as shares surge +81.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUGP fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8279. In addition, SU Group Holdings Ltd saw -70.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for SU Group Holdings Ltd stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value -4.31%, with -2.79% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.