Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has increased by 1.72% compared to its previous closing price of $158.4. However, the company has seen a 1.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-07-28 that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to release its earnings on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Consensus forecasts anticipate earnings of $2.71 per share, reflecting an approximate 15% increase compared to the previous year, while revenue is expected to rise by around 10% to $10.3 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Right Now?

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.41x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for QCOM is 1.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.14M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) has seen a 1.36% increase in the past week, with a 1.86% rise in the past month, and a 8.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.92% for QCOM’s stock, with a 2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Hold” to QCOM, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

QCOM Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.09. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc saw -11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from Palkhiwala Akash J., who sold 3,333 shares at the price of $161.28 back on Jul 02 ’25. After this action, Palkhiwala Akash J. now owns 46,446 shares of Qualcomm, Inc, valued at $537,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 42.21%, with 20.30% for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.