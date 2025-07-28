Profusa Inc (PFSA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Profusa Inc (NASDAQ: PFSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 66.13% in comparison to its previous close of $0.68, however, the company has experienced a 24.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that BERKELEY, Calif, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, today announced that it is initiating a Bitcoin treasury strategy via the execution of a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “ELOC”) with Ascent Partners Fund LLC, (“Ascent”), pursuant to which Ascent will purchase up to $100,000,000 of the Company’s Common Stock. 100% of the net proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin (which can be used for debt repayment) provided that the Company’s cash balance on the date of the put exceeds $5,000,000.

Is It Worth Investing in Profusa Inc (NASDAQ: PFSA) Right Now?

The public float for PFSA is 1.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFSA on July 28, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

PFSA’s Market Performance

The stock of Profusa Inc (PFSA) has seen a 24.24% increase in the past week, with a -90.58% drop in the past month, and a -89.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.24% for PFSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -79.72% for PFSA’s stock, with a -89.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PFSA Trading at -87.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.78%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSA fell by -11.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Profusa Inc saw -88.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSA

Equity return is now at value -1484.67%, with -171.92% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Profusa Inc (PFSA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.