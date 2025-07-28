Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PG is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PG is 2.34B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PG on July 28, 2025 was 8.06M shares.

PG stock’s latest price update

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60% compared to its previous closing price of $158.3. However, the company has seen a 1.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that PG targets modest Q4 and FY25 growth, banking on strong brands, pricing power and cost savings to offset FX, tariffs and China market pressure.

PG’s Market Performance

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) has experienced a 1.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.81% drop in the past month, and a -2.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for PG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for PG’s stock, with a -5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $170 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PG, setting the target price at $177 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

PG Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.55. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Aguilar Moses Victor Javier, who sold 10,520 shares at the price of $158.67 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Aguilar Moses Victor Javier now owns 25,182 shares of Procter & Gamble Co, valued at $1,669,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 30.29%, with 12.78% for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $22.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procter & Gamble Co (PG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.