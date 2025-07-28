Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PCSA is 22.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCSA on July 28, 2025 was 18.53M shares.

PCSA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) has dropped by -10.44% compared to previous close of $0.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-01 that Signed binding term sheet granting Intact Therapeutics an exclusive option to license PCS12852 Continue enrolling patients in Phase 2 study of PCS6422 Strengthened balance sheet with $7M capital infusion VERO BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing next-generation cancer therapies, provides updates on its product pipeline, upcoming milestones and business activities.

PCSA’s Market Performance

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) has experienced a -3.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.71% drop in the past month, and a -8.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.94% for PCSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.74% for PCSA’s stock, with a -64.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCSA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PCSA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PCSA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on April 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

PCSA Trading at -14.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCSA fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2191. In addition, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -86.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCSA starting from Yorke Justin W, who purchased 12,400 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jan 27 ’25. After this action, Yorke Justin W now owns 12,400 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $9,889 using the latest closing price.

Ng George K, the Chief Executive Officer of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchased 87,200 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27 ’25, which means that Ng George K is holding 87,200 shares at $69,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCSA

The total capital return value is set at -3.43%. Equity return is now at value -192.72%, with -162.10% for asset returns.

Based on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -240.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.