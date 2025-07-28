Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has plunged by -3.13% when compared to previous closing price of $6.65, but the company has seen a -8.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-18 that CNBC’s Morgan Brennan talks what is driving Planet Labs move higher and hears from the CEO on AI training.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PL is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PL is 209.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.88% of that float. The average trading volume of PL on July 28, 2025 was 8.94M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen a -8.36% decrease in the past week, with a 6.31% rise in the past month, and a 90.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for PL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.04% for PL’s stock, with a 52.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.60 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to PL, setting the target price at $6.30 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

PL Trading at 17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw 181.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.42% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Labs PBC stands at -0.43%. The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -22.54%, with -15.98% for asset returns.

Based on Planet Labs PBC (PL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-70.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.