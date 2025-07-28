Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) has decreased by -5.03% when compared to last closing price of $16.7.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Peabody Energy (BTU) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) is above average at 5.94x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BTU is 120.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTU on July 28, 2025 was 4.70M shares.

BTU’s Market Performance

The stock of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a 23.81% rise in the past month, and a 26.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for BTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for BTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTU reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BTU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BTU, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

BTU Trading at 11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Peabody Energy Corp saw -28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Jarboe Scott T., who sold 2,018 shares at the price of $14.22 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Jarboe Scott T. now owns 77,619 shares of Peabody Energy Corp, valued at $28,696 using the latest closing price.

Grech James C., the President and CEO of Peabody Energy Corp, purchased 6,684 shares at $14.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that Grech James C. is holding 333,030 shares at $100,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corp stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 10.33%, with 6.41% for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corp (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $954.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.