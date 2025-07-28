PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PDD stock has gone up by 5.97%, with a monthly gain of 11.90% and a quarterly surge of 13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for PDD Holdings Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.87% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Right Now?

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PDD is 1.35B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDD on July 28, 2025 was 7.62M shares.

PDD stock’s latest price update

The stock of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) has decreased by -0.10% when compared to last closing price of $118.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. pymnts.com reported 2025-07-27 that Temu’s attempts to weather U.S. tariffs are reportedly being hindered by Amazon. The Chinese eCommerce platform — owned by PDD — has been told by American companies that it cannot provide lower prices than Amazon on branded items, the Financial Times (FT) reported Sunday (July 27), citing two sources familiar with recent meetings.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $112 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

PDD Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +12.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.67. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc ADR saw -10.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 36.31%, with 21.92% for asset returns.

Based on PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $109.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.