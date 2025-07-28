PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has increased by 0.21% when compared to last closing price of $77.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that PayPal remains a dominant fintech leader with a sticky, two-sided platform, but faces intensifying competition from e-commerce and crypto players. The new PayPal World initiative aims to expand cross-border opportunities and diversify growth beyond the US, though its long-term economic impact is still unclear. Investors demand a revival in operating income growth, as PayPal’s profitability uptick has notably lagged in recent times.

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49x compared to its average ratio. PYPL has 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 21 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for PYPL is 969.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYPL on July 28, 2025 was 9.57M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

The stock of PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has seen a 5.14% increase in the past week, with a 6.72% rise in the past month, and a 20.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for PYPL’s stock, with a 1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $75 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Sell” to PYPL, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

PYPL Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.02. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc saw 30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Kereere Suzan, who sold 4,162 shares at the price of $73.24 back on Jun 06 ’25. After this action, Kereere Suzan now owns 48,483 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc, valued at $304,827 using the latest closing price.

Scotti Diego, the EVP, GM, Consumer Group of PayPal Holdings Inc, sold 3,839 shares at $73.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’25, which means that Scotti Diego is holding 16,989 shares at $281,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 22.20%, with 5.52% for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.