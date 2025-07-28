Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for PACB is at 2.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PACB is 264.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.80% of that float. The average trading volume for PACB on July 28, 2025 was 9.16M shares.

PACB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) has increased by 2.56% when compared to last closing price of $1.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that Study reveals millions of previously unknown variants and genomic sequences from underrepresented populations Study reveals millions of previously unknown variants and genomic sequences from underrepresented populations

PACB’s Market Performance

PACB’s stock has risen by 8.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.43% and a quarterly rise of 44.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.65% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.68% for PACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PACB, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

PACB Trading at 25.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares surge +22.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4803. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc saw -15.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Farmer Michele, who sold 5,195 shares at the price of $1.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Farmer Michele now owns 269,259 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, valued at $5,200 using the latest closing price.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O, the See Remarks of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, sold 12,497 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that HENRY CHRISTIAN O is holding 2,225,357 shares at $17,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.19% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stands at -4.32%. The total capital return value is set at -1.0%. Equity return is now at value -177.29%, with -51.89% for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -68.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-242.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.