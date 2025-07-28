Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST) has decreased by -12.65% when compared to last closing price of $0.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Nanjing, China, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ:OST), a leading supplier of display modules and polarizers based in China, today announced that it has resolved to effect a reverse share split of the Company’s ordinary shares, with the split ratio set at 1-for-25 (the “The Reverse Share Split”). The Reverse Share Split was approved by the Company’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on July 17, 2025. The Company’s Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on an adjusted basis, reflecting the Reverse Share Split, on August 5, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol “OST.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will be G67927122.

Is It Worth Investing in Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OST is at 0.68.

The public float for OST is 93.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for OST on July 28, 2025 was 17.73M shares.

OST’s Market Performance

OST’s stock has seen a -8.62% decrease for the week, with a -80.91% drop in the past month and a -96.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 101.95% for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.60% for OST’s stock, with a -96.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OST Trading at -97.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 101.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -70.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -97.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST fell by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1305. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd saw -97.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29% for the present operating margin

0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.94%. Equity return is now at value -163.53%, with -20.38% for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.