Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) is 37.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORC is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ORC is 106.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. On July 28, 2025, ORC’s average trading volume was 3.76M shares.

ORC stock’s latest price update

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.54% in relation to previous closing price of $7.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-07-27 that A wide cross-section of investors, including both retirees as well as Gen-Z, have a strong interest in dividend stocks for income.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC’s stock has risen by 4.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.95% and a quarterly rise of 1.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Orchid Island Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for ORC’s stock, with a -3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ORC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ORC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $9.50 based on the research report published on June 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ORC Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

-9.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 0.87%, with 0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $273.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 136.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -475.38. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.