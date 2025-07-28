Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) is above average at 18.42x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for OXY is 980.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OXY on July 28, 2025 was 11.60M shares.

OXY stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has increased by 1.77% compared to its previous closing price of $44.71. However, the company has seen a 5.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Occidental Petroleum is undervalued, with Berkshire Hathaway steadily increasing its stake, signaling confidence despite recent underperformance. Operational efficiency gains and cost reductions have boosted margins, supporting strong free cash flow and future shareholder returns. The company has significantly improved its balance sheet, repaying $6.8 billion in debt and achieving substantial interest savings.

OXY’s Market Performance

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) has seen a 5.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.43% gain in the past month and a 12.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for OXY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.08% for OXY stock, with a simple moving average of -2.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $40 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OXY, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

OXY Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.13. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp saw -24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchased 763,017 shares at the price of $46.82 back on Feb 07 ’25. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 264,941,431 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, valued at $35,724,074 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corp, purchased 3,614,015 shares at $45.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19 ’24, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 264,178,414 shares at $164,787,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.43%, with 3.88% for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.