Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has gone up by 10.28% for the week, with a 31.55% rise in the past month and a 21.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.91% for NUVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.33% for NUVB’s stock, with a 12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUVB is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NUVB is 226.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 31.53% of that float. On July 28, 2025, NUVB’s average trading volume was 5.96M shares.

NUVB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) has increased by 3.66% when compared to last closing price of $2.5.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business updates for the second quarter of 2025. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast and may register on the Investor Relations section of the Nuvation Bio websi.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUVB stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for NUVB by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for NUVB in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $6 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUVB reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $1.40. The rating they have provided for NUVB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NUVB, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

NUVB Trading at 18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +40.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVB rose by +15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Nuvation Bio Inc saw -28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUVB starting from Markel Stacy, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 18 ’25. After this action, Markel Stacy now owns 29,591 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc, valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

Sauvage Philippe, the Chief Financial Officer of Nuvation Bio Inc, purchased 4,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17 ’25, which means that Sauvage Philippe is holding 9,902 shares at $7,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.63% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvation Bio Inc stands at -55.34%. The total capital return value is set at -1.44%. Equity return is now at value -119.66%, with -109.69% for asset returns.

Based on Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2200.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-566.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.