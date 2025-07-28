NuScale Power Corporation’s (SMR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has gone up by 2.83% for the week, with a 33.65% rise in the past month and a 212.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.87% for SMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.85% for SMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 115.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Right Now?

SMR has 36-month beta value of 2.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SMR is 119.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMR on July 28, 2025 was 13.48M shares.

SMR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) has jumped by 1.25% compared to previous close of $51.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-25 that Over the past few years, the explosive growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market drove many investors toward chipmakers like Nvidia and software giants like Microsoft. However, that secular trend is also stirring up strong tailwinds for nuclear power companies that are addressing the soaring energy needs of those big cloud and AI data centers.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMR stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for SMR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SMR in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $41 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMR reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SMR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

SMR Trading at 40.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +35.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +138.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +292.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.72. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw 348.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Hamady Robert Ramsey, the Chief Financial Officer of NuScale Power Corporation, sold 69,984 shares at $32.10 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that Hamady Robert Ramsey is holding 1 shares at $2,246,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.65% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for NuScale Power Corporation stands at -2.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -32.34%, with -31.62% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-136.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 686.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.