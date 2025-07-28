Nuburu Inc (BURU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.41.

The public float for BURU is 72.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of BURU was 24.12M shares.

BURU stock’s latest price update

Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.92% compared to its previous closing price of $0.3. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that NYSE American LLC has accepted the Company’s plan to regain compliance with continued listing standards, granting an extension through October 29, 2026. This milestone supports NUBURU’s ongoing strategic transformation into a leader in defense-tech and operational resilience through its Defense & Security Hub initiative, bolstered by its planned acquisition of the c.

BURU’s Market Performance

Nuburu Inc (BURU) has experienced a -2.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.76% drop in the past month, and a 88.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.83% for BURU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.99% for BURU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.11% for the last 200 days.

BURU Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3265. In addition, Nuburu Inc saw -73.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.1% for the present operating margin

-26.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuburu Inc stands at -731.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.31%.

Based on Nuburu Inc (BURU), the company’s capital structure generated -0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-30.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 448.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuburu Inc (BURU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.