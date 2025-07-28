NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP)’s stock price has dropped by -8.33% in relation to previous closing price of $2.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that Approval Follows Successful Pre-IND Meeting with the U.S. FDA on iTOL-102, a Potential Cure for Type 1 diabetes that would circumvent the need for life-long immunosuppression drugs ZURICH, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) (“NLS”), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation (the “Bird Foundation”) has approved another milestone-based funding payment to Kadimastem Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) Right Now?

NLSP has 36-month beta value of 0.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NLSP is 2.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLSP on July 28, 2025 was 304.11K shares.

NLSP’s Market Performance

NLSP stock saw a decrease of -10.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 32.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.84% for NLSP’s stock, with a -16.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NLSP Trading at -10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLSP fell by -10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3251. In addition, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd saw -74.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLSP

The total capital return value is set at 0.32%.

Based on NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.