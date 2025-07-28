NeoVolta Inc (NEOV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

NeoVolta Inc (NASDAQ: NEOV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.97% compared to its previous closing price of $5.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company providing scalable energy storage solutions for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter, marking its third consecutive record-setting quarter. Estimated revenue for the quarter is approximately $5 million.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoVolta Inc (NASDAQ: NEOV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEOV is also noteworthy at -0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NEOV is 28.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume of NEOV on July 28, 2025 was 236.82K shares.

NEOV’s Market Performance

The stock of NeoVolta Inc (NEOV) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a 41.54% rise in the past month, and a 109.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.70% for NEOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.75% for NEOV’s stock, with a 33.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEOV Trading at 34.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.50%, as shares surge +35.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOV rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, NeoVolta Inc saw 76.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.94% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoVolta Inc stands at -0.97%. The total capital return value is set at -0.95%. Equity return is now at value -91.79%, with -75.73% for asset returns.

Based on NeoVolta Inc (NEOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 74.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In summary, NeoVolta Inc (NEOV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.