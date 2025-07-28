Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NBIS is 188.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBIS on July 28, 2025 was 12.99M shares.

NBIS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) has plunged by -1.32% when compared to previous closing price of $51.37, but the company has seen a -3.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Nebius sees 385% revenue surge and eyes positive EBITDA by the second half of 2025, fueled by AI demand.

NBIS’s Market Performance

NBIS’s stock has fallen by -3.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly rise of 107.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Nebius Group N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for NBIS’s stock, with a 52.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NBIS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NBIS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $68 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Arete, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIS reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for NBIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2025.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to NBIS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

NBIS Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIS fell by -2.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.64. In addition, Nebius Group N.V saw -29.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.05% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nebius Group N.V stands at -5.51%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -10.51%, with -5.65% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-352.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.