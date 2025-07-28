Navigating the Volatility of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s (CLDI) Stock

In the past week, CLDI stock has gone down by -21.50%, with a monthly gain of 144.54% and a quarterly surge of 15.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.45% for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for CLDI’s stock, with a -40.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) Right Now?

CLDI has 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLDI is 32.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLDI on July 28, 2025 was 14.23M shares.

CLDI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) has decreased by -23.29% when compared to last closing price of $0.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Calidi” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CLDI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease, announced today that it will effect a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-12 (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis when the NYSE American market opens on August 5, 2025 under the existing symbol of “CLDI.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 320703 408.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CLDI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLDI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CLDI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2023.

CLDI Trading at 30.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares surge +153.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDI fell by -20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5591. In addition, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc saw -66.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDI starting from Camaisa Allan, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Dec 17 ’24. After this action, Camaisa Allan now owns 66,712 shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $16,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDI

The total capital return value is set at -2.08%. Equity return is now at value -238.50%, with -177.17% for asset returns.

Based on Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-21.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.