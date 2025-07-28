Mullen Automotive Inc (BINI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: BINI)’s stock price has increased by 3.48% compared to its previous closing price of $0.07. However, the company has seen a -11.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: BINI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BINI is 1.58.

The public float for BINI is 10.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BINI on July 28, 2025 was 36.76M shares.

BINI’s Market Performance

BINI stock saw a decrease of -11.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -91.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -99.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.17% for Mullen Automotive Inc (BINI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.04% for BINI stock, with a simple moving average of -100.00% for the last 200 days.

BINI Trading at -98.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BINI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -100.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.11%.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BINI starting from PUCKETT KENT, who sold 21,000 shares at the price of $5.92 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, PUCKETT KENT now owns 1 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $124,261 using the latest closing price.

HRT FINANCIAL LP, the 10% Owner of Mullen Automotive Inc, purchased 546,706 shares at $0.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that HRT FINANCIAL LP is holding 665,392 shares at $43,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BINI

Equity return is now at value -3842.15%, with -233.49% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mullen Automotive Inc (BINI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.