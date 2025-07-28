MP Materials Corporation (MP) Stock Experiences 75.37% Monthly Change

In the past week, MP stock has gone down by -1.80%, with a monthly gain of 75.37% and a quarterly surge of 138.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.77% for MP Materials Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.49% for MP’s stock, with a 150.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MP is also noteworthy at 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MP is 129.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.82% of that float. The average trading volume of MP on July 28, 2025 was 13.80M shares.

MP stock’s latest price update

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.84% in comparison to its previous close of $61.56, however, the company has experienced a -1.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. cnbc.com reported 2025-07-26 that President Donald Trump is personally wielding a golden share over U.S. Steel. The Pentagon bought a $400 million equity stake in rare-earth miner MP Materials.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 05th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MP, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

MP Trading at 79.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +72.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +198.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +257.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.86. In addition, MP Materials Corporation saw 340.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Hoops Elliot Dean, who sold 6,338 shares at the price of $31.94 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Hoops Elliot Dean now owns 6,337 shares of MP Materials Corporation, valued at $202,464 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corporation stands at -0.67%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -9.62%, with -4.43% for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corporation (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 70.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

In summary, MP Materials Corporation (MP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.