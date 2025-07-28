Mingteng International Corporation Inc (MTEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Mingteng International Corporation Inc (NASDAQ: MTEN) has decreased by -9.28% when compared to last closing price of $17.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that Wuxi, China, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Mingteng International”) (Nasdaq: MTEN), an automotive mold developer and supplier in China, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wuxi Mingteng Mould Technology Co., Ltd. (“Wuxi Mingteng”), has signed a technology development entrustment agreement (the “Entrustment Agreement”) with Jilin University (“JLU”) to collaborate on the development of a new hot-work die steel for die-casting molds, effective from December 26, 2024 to December 26, 2027. This strategic initiative aims to enhance the Company’s technical capabilities to align with international industry leaders while tapping into the growing demand for high-quality aluminum alloy die-castings.

The 36-month beta value for MTEN is at -1.56.

The public float for MTEN is 2.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 37.16% of that float. The average trading volume for MTEN on July 28, 2025 was 88.40K shares.

MTEN’s Market Performance

MTEN’s stock has seen a -25.52% decrease for the week, with a 37.43% rise in the past month and a 108.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.83% for Mingteng International Corporation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for MTEN’s stock, with a 97.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTEN Trading at 14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.96%, as shares surge +22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEN fell by -25.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +249.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.14. In addition, Mingteng International Corporation Inc saw 476.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mingteng International Corporation Inc stands at -0.55%. The total capital return value is set at -0.58%.

Based on Mingteng International Corporation Inc (MTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2297.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-5.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

In conclusion, Mingteng International Corporation Inc (MTEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.