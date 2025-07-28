Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.17% compared to its previous closing price of $3.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that Microvast Holdings is the top-performing battery stock in 2025, in my opinion. It’s up nearly 800% in 6 months, driven by strong revenue growth and strategic partnerships. Their vertically integrated battery business, proprietary chemistries, and focus on commercial vehicles position them uniquely in the global EV market. They hold minimal U.S. exposure, which shields Microvast from tariffs, while robust demand in Europe and Asia fuels bullish revenue and margin outlooks.

Is It Worth Investing in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MVST is 193.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MVST on July 28, 2025 was 8.71M shares.

MVST’s Market Performance

MVST’s stock has seen a 0.14% increase for the week, with a -15.70% drop in the past month and a 60.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for Microvast Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for MVST’s stock, with a 67.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MVST reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MVST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 29th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MVST, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

MVST Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,300.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc saw 719.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Microvast Holdings Inc stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -26.38%, with -13.04% for asset returns.

Based on Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-154.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.