Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.86% compared to its previous closing price of $2.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that HINGHAM, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, announced the appointment of Christina Bailey as its new Vice President of Sales.

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MBOT is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MBOT is 35.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.12% of that float. The average trading volume of MBOT on July 28, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

MBOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has seen a 25.91% increase in the past week, with a 23.88% rise in the past month, and a 18.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for MBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.60% for MBOT’s stock, with a 70.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBOT reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MBOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 24th, 2019.

MBOT Trading at 19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +23.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +229.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc saw 202.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

The total capital return value is set at -0.32%. Equity return is now at value -66.48%, with -61.02% for asset returns.

Based on Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -67.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-11.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.