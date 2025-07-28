MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) has gone down by -14.80% for the week, with a -31.93% drop in the past month and a -95.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.31% for MLGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.15% for MLGO’s stock, with a -90.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) is 0.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MLGO is -1.48.

The public float for MLGO is 8.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. On July 28, 2025, MLGO’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

MLGO stock’s latest price update

The stock of MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) has decreased by -8.70% when compared to last closing price of $13.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-07 that SHENZHEN,China, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroAlgo Inc. (the “Company” or “MicroAlgo”) (NASDAQ: MLGO), today announced the development of a Grover-based quantum algorithm designed to find pure Nash equilibria in graphical games. This technology represents not only an important advancement in quantum algorithm research but also provides a fresh perspective on game theory and its applications.

MLGO Trading at -56.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares sank -29.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLGO fell by -14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, MicroAlgo Inc saw -98.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MLGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for MicroAlgo Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

Based on MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -42.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.