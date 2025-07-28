Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.33x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MRK is 2.51B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On July 28, 2025, the average trading volume of MRK was 15.31M shares.

MRK stock’s latest price update

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.71% compared to its previous closing price of $84.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that MRK is gearing up to report Q2 earnings. While Keytruda drives growth, there are concerns over Gardasil’s China sales, generics and pipeline depth.

MRK’s Market Performance

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) has experienced a 5.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.33% rise in the past month, and a 6.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for MRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.33% for MRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRK by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MRK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRK reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for MRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to MRK, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

MRK Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRK rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.98. In addition, Merck & Co Inc saw -31.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRK starting from Smart Dalton E. III, who sold 4,262 shares at the price of $82.76 back on Apr 25 ’25. After this action, Smart Dalton E. III now owns 7,778 shares of Merck & Co Inc, valued at $352,723 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Merck & Co Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 39.31%, with 15.78% for asset returns.

Based on Merck & Co Inc (MRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -75.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $26.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Merck & Co Inc (MRK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.