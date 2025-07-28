Mattel, Inc (MAT): A Technical Analysis

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24x compared to its average ratio. MAT has 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MAT is 320.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on July 28, 2025 was 3.90M shares.

MAT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has increased by 3.23% when compared to last closing price of $16.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that MAT beats Q2 EPS estimates as gross margin gains and global strength help offset U.S. sales slide and brand softness.

MAT’s Market Performance

Mattel, Inc (MAT) has seen a -10.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.00% decline in the past month and a 10.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for MAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.34% for MAT’s stock, with a -7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MAT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

MAT Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.67. In addition, Mattel, Inc saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 25.39%, with 8.66% for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $987.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mattel, Inc (MAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.