MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MAIA is also noteworthy at 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MAIA is 21.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume of MAIA on July 28, 2025 was 395.24K shares.

MAIA stock’s latest price update

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA)’s stock price has plunge by 6.18%relation to previous closing price of $1.7. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAIA Biotechnology Receives FDA’s Fast Track Designation for Ateganosine as a Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

MAIA’s Market Performance

MAIA’s stock has risen by 5.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.74% and a quarterly drop of -9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for MAIA Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.63% for MAIA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

MAIA Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7950. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc saw -48.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Smith Stan, who purchased 33,333 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Smith Stan now owns 1,305,059 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Guerrero Ramiro, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Guerrero Ramiro is holding 588,218 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

The total capital return value is set at -2.71%. Equity return is now at value -1131.02%, with -191.48% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.